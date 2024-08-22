Vilangad landslide washed away the lifeline of a large tribal community in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Several houses, bridges and roads were washed away; Mathew Kalathinkal, a retired teacher, died after saving many; other residents lost their livelihood and valuables -- this is the general picture in Vilangad, a hilly area in Kozhikode, which was hit by a landslide on July 30, 2024, the same day fatal landslides shook Wayanad.

Among the buildings razed by the boulders was a Tribal Co-operative Society that offered a lifeline for tribal communities in Kozhikode district.



Now, only a small portion of the building remains and the society has reported a loss of Rs 38 lakh. Forest produce, including honey, frankincense and 'padakkizhangu' (patha root), a medicinal plant, washed away in the landslide were worth over Rs 10 lakh. They were collected from a tribal community comprising about 2,000 members, from the hilly regions of Urutty, Panniyeri, Madanchery, Kuttalloor, Chittary and Valamthodu in the Vanimal panchayat.

A freshly-packed machinery (left) for the food processing unit of Vilangad Tribal Co-operative Society that survived the landslide. A villager removes mud from what remains of the society. Photos: Special arrangement

At least 3.5 cents of the 10-cent property on which the society's building stood, is gone. The reported damages include 1,400 kilograms of honey (vanthen) that cost approximately Rs 7,70,000 (550/kg), 410 kilograms of frankincense and 200 kilograms of patha root. The stock of frankincense lost to the landslide cost Rs 1,23,000 (Rs 300/kg) and the patha root were worth Rs 1,10,000. An eco shop that functioned in the building was also washed away, and retail goods worth Rs 18,000 were lost.

A large quantity of 'shikkakai', an Ayurvedic herb, was also among the produce stored at the society's godown. Fortunately for them, 1,500 kilograms of it were already collected by buyers. The society managed to recover 400 kilograms of 'vanthen' and 15 kilograms of 'cheruthen' (two types of honey). However, freshly installed machinery, including one for making incense sticks from frankincense, was washed away.

“The tribal community will face a problem from next year,” said P P Nijeesh, secretary of the society. “We may not be able to collect produce from them as there is no fund left behind and this will affect them badly because forest produce is their main source of livelihood.”

A lifeline for 45 years

The society has collected forest produce from tribespeople since its inception in 1979. The office bearers of the society said they pay the tribespeople 80 per cent of the market value. Due to mobility issues, the produce was stored in the society's godown at the same place. The goods were sold through tender under the Kerala State Federation of SC/ST Development Co-operatives Ltd, which markets forest produce.

A wall of the Vilangad Tribal Co-operative Society that survived the landslide. Photo: Special arrangement

According to the office bearers of the society, big companies, including makers of Ayurvedic products, from different parts of the country bought the society's goods through auction.

“We have already paid the prices of the produce to the collectors. We spent almost all of our money. Only Rs 40,000 is left in the society's bank account. Now, we have lost the building and its land also,” Secretary Nijeesh said. The society has approached different departments under the state government seeking compensation.