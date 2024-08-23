Wayanad landslides: Unity, observation & studies can provide solution to disasters

When climate change and global warming pose a threat to human existence, new means are necessary for survival. This is the third and concluding part of ‘Heart of Disaster’, an analysis of the savage landslides by John Mathai, Scientist (retired) of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, Dr S Sreekumar, KILA's expert in disaster management, and Director (retired) of the Integrated Rural Technology Centre in Palakkad, and Dr Girish Gopinath, Head of the Climate Variability and Aquatic Ecosystems at KUFOS.

We have to go beyond the warnings issued by the weather department to face natural disasters. We need to consider changes in nature to tide over such calamities. Doors and windows suddenly refusing to shut, cracks appearing in the foundation, floors, and cove joints, and changes in water flow in brooks on rocks, all point towards a possible landslide.

Rivers turning muddy, too, is a warning signal.

According to a KUFOS (Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies) study, Idukki, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta and Malappuram districts, too, are high landslide-prone districts. The study noted that fool-proof early warning systems and scientific land use are necessary to lessen the impact of landslides.

End blame game

The crop pattern at Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad's Meppadi panchayat cannot be totally blamed, since the landslide had occurred deep inside the forest. Crops will be damaged when water brings with it uprooted trees and loose boulders. Copious amount of water was discharged from a dam-like formation — the result of the first landslide — in the second landslide. The waterbody's elevated position added to the impact.

The landslide mass that rolled down the mountain naturally caused much destruction in the human settlements at Mundakkai and Chooralmala. It could be said that the loose topsoil in farmlands was easily swept away. Constructions in spaces where the earth was levelled were destroyed. In fact, the landslide was of such a magnitude that other constructions, too, could not withstand it.

It cannot be ignored that inaccurate warnings, constructions close to the river, and unscientific land-use patterns added to the magnitude of the landslide.

Rocks and trees could be used

The boulders and trees that have accumulated at the scene of tragedy could be put to good use and survival.

Boulders: They can be used in developing basic infrastructure facilities like roads, bridges and buildings. They can also be utilised to construct landslide-preventing walls.

Uprooted trees: The timber could be used after processing the trees scientifically.

Benefits

1. Clear debris - If used properly, the accumulated boulders and trees would reduce the exploitation of natural resources and its impact on nature. Additionally, the debris now formed would be cleared.

2. Financial benefits - The boulders and trees, if used, would help in saving funds otherwise required for purchasing construction materials.

3. Employment - Processing the debris and converting it into raw construction materials employ several people, including locals.

4. Environment - The accumulated rocks are of good quality. Rocks necessary for construction could be sourced from the debris. It would obliterate the need for opening more quarries.

Note to government

Recommendations of the team that studied the situation at Mundakkai-Chooralmala, on behalf of Manorama.

• Ensuring safe shelter and land for all should become a social responsibility

• Conduct a study to identify inhabitable areas

• Landslide-probability maps should be drawn up for other under-threat areas in Meppadi panchayat. Identify impact zones.

• Classify land based on elevation and soil structure. Formulate guidelines for each zone.

• Encourage construction only in safe zones.

• Ensure buildings in landslide-prone areas are constructed in adherence to safety norms. Their designs should be geographically suitable.

•Seal tree throws properly after large trees are axed for development purposes.

• All local bodies should formulate disaster management policies. The government should have clarity on disaster management projects to be included in the next annual plan, availability of funds, and organisation.

• Regulate tourism by considering the capacity of the place.

• Set up landslide warning systems at the local level with the help of science and technology institutions.

• Make local residents aware of disaster possibilities, and equip them to act effectively in emergencies.

The Darjeeling model

Darjeeling in West Bengal has a relatively similar landscape to that of Kerala. Situated in the Himalayan foothills, Darjeeling is also prone to landslides and earthquakes like Kerala, which has the Western Ghats in the east.

The West Bengal government, in association with the Geological Survey of India, has set up a People-centric Landslide Early Warning System in Darjeeling. Kerala could replicate the model.

Intervention in Darjeeling

• Rain gauges are set up at prominent places in villages. People are trained to measure rain, and resource persons appointed to aid them.

• The resource person reports to the local administration and GSI officials daily after observing rain.

• Impact studies are carried out at regular intervals. Awareness campaigns are conducted after preparing a landslide-possibility map.

• Special patrolling in landslide-prone areas during the rainy season.

• A nodal officer at the panchayat level for disaster management.

• Post of disaster management officer opened at every three-tier panchayat.

• Rescue mock drills at regular intervals.

Let's overcome together

We should realise that we are living in an age in which natural disasters have become regular. While constructing a house, the location should be identified only after considering the local disaster management plan. Characteristics of the soil, and surface, too, should be taken into consideration.

The construction should be carried out following the soil's weight-bearing capacity. Unscientific construction of roads and buildings by cutting through hills should be avoided.

A technical committee comprising a geologist, geotechnical engineer, and pedologist should be formed at the district level. This committee should decide the type of construction suitable for landslide-prone areas. Our future development policy should be formed considering possible extreme climatic conditions. Society has lots to do to mitigate tragedies even as we now blame rain for the disaster.

