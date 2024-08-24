Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Wayanad landslides: Schools operating as relief camps to reopen from Tuesday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 24, 2024 12:52 PM IST Updated: August 24, 2024 01:28 PM IST
Minister K Rajan. File Photo/ Manorama.
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: All schools in Wayanad that served as relief camps following recent landslides will resume regular classes starting Tuesday. The families currently sheltered at Meppadi Government School will be relocated to rented houses and quarters by Saturday evening, marking the end of the 25-day relief camp initiative.

According to state Revenue and Housing Minister A Rajan, a special reopening ceremony, 'Praveshanolsavam,' will be held in all schools across the district on September 2.

For the students of landslide-affected Chooralmala and Mundakkai schools, classes will temporarily be held at Meppadi Government Higher Secondary School. “Teachers from the affected schools will be reassigned to other educational institutions for the time being,” the minister said.

To assist students from the Chooralmala region, KSRTC will provide free transportation to Meppadi. The government will also distribute essential items, including textbooks, to the students. Currently, the only remaining relief camp is at the Meppadi school, with displaced residents who were in other camps primarily relocated to areas such as Meppadi, Ambalavayal, Kalpetta and Choondel. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE