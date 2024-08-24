Wayanad landslides: Schools operating as relief camps to reopen from Tuesday

Wayanad: All schools in Wayanad that served as relief camps following recent landslides will resume regular classes starting Tuesday. The families currently sheltered at Meppadi Government School will be relocated to rented houses and quarters by Saturday evening, marking the end of the 25-day relief camp initiative.

According to state Revenue and Housing Minister A Rajan, a special reopening ceremony, 'Praveshanolsavam,' will be held in all schools across the district on September 2.

For the students of landslide-affected Chooralmala and Mundakkai schools, classes will temporarily be held at Meppadi Government Higher Secondary School. “Teachers from the affected schools will be reassigned to other educational institutions for the time being,” the minister said.

To assist students from the Chooralmala region, KSRTC will provide free transportation to Meppadi. The government will also distribute essential items, including textbooks, to the students. Currently, the only remaining relief camp is at the Meppadi school, with displaced residents who were in other camps primarily relocated to areas such as Meppadi, Ambalavayal, Kalpetta and Choondel.