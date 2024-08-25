Neither happy nor sad, says Sreelekha Mitra on Ranjith’s resignation

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra on Sunday responded to director Ranjith’s resignation as Chairman of the Kerala State Film Academy, stating that she feels neither happiness nor sadness about the development. "I have already said everything I need to say. I have no further comments. It does not affect me," she said.

Meanwhile, Ranjith stated that he would address the allegations against him legally and prove his innocence. He described the accusations as part of an organised effort against the state government.

Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan reiterated on Sunday that a case would be registered against Ranjith only if a formal complaint is received. He also clarified that Ranjith submitted his resignation voluntarily, adding, "The government did not request his resignation."

On Friday, Mitra revealed to the media that Ranjith had misbehaved with her when she was invited to his residence to discuss a project. She said she felt uncomfortable after he made subtle advances. She left Kerala the following day. However, Ranjith denied the accusations, explaining that Mitra was called for an audition for the movie Paleri Manikyam, but he decided she was not suitable for the role and sent her back.

Ranjith resigned on Sunday following intense protests against him and the state government in view of the shocking charges. On Saturday, the opposition Congress and BJP made it clear Ranjith had no moral right to continue in the position.