Kochi: The Kerala government has come under fire after two female actors raised sexual harassment allegations against actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith following the release of the Hema Committee report that revealed shocking details of crimes against women in the Malayalam film industry. Though sexual assault allegations are raised against the two prominent figures in the film industry, the government has not taken any action to book them.

Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan and Minister for Law P Rajeeve declared that action would be initiated only after the victims file a formal complaint. This stance of the government has come under fire after the opposition led by Congress condemned the move.

"Why should LDF government protect someone in AMMA?. There are no CPM members in AMMA," said minister Rajeeve.

However, Minister MB Rajesh said that the government would ensure justice for women as per the legal procedures. It is learnt that the government would seek legal advice over registering cases against Ranjith and Siddique.

Meanwhile, Vyttila native Ajikumar filed a complaint with the Kochi police commissioner seeking action against Siddique and Ranjith. In his complaint, he demanded the police to book Siddique under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offices (POCSO) Act. But it is learnt that police would not take any action over a complaint filed by a third party.

Actor Revathy Sampath and Sreelekha Mitra who raised sexual assault allegations against Siddique and Ranjith respectively declared that they are not interested in any legal battle. Speaking about the sexual assault, Revathy revealed that Siddique raped her inside a hotel room in Kochi in 2016. She opened up about the incident through her social media page as part of the Me Too Movement in 2019.

Now, she reiterated the allegations after Siddique summoned a press meet rubbishing the revelations in the Hema Committee report. As Revathy's allegations made headlines on Saturday, Siddique resigned from the post of the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). Revathy asserted that she won't file any case against Siddique until the government gives surety that victims of sexual assault would get support in the legal fight. Apart from promises, I demand action, she added.

At the same time, Sexual assault allegations forced popular filmmaker Ranjith to step down as the chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra accused Ranjith of touching her inappropriately during the discussion of his film 'Paleri Manickyam'. The allegation triggered a political row in the state and Ranjith tendered his resignation on Sunday morning.