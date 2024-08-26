Assamese girl who ran away from home in Tvm reluctant to go with parents: CWC

Thiruvananthapuram: The 13-year-old girl from Assam, who left her house in Kazhakoottam here, refused to go with her parents, said a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) spokesperson on Monday. The child told CWC that she fled from her house as her mother used to torture her physically and make her do household chores.

The committee has decided to house her in its shelter home and provide counselling. She will be taken for a medical check-up before moving to the facility.



The girl who went missing on August 20 was spotted on a train in Andhra Pradesh. A team of Kerala police reached Visakhapatnam on Sunday and brought her back to Thiruvananthapuram.

"The child told us that she had planned to go to Assam after leaving home. She had taken Rs 150 from her mother's bag and boarded the train. She is not interested in going with her parents. After reaching Kerala from Visakhapatnam, the child wants to continue her studies under our protection," a CWC spokesperson told the media.

Meanwhile, the child's parents visited her at the CWC office on Monday morning. In the visuals aired on news channels, the child was seen getting emotional after seeing her father and mother. But she hugged a CWC member, expressing her unwillingness to go with her parents. CWC is planning to give counselling to her parents also in the next week.

The girl, Thasmid Thamasum, is the eldest daughter of a migrant worker couple living in Kazhakkoottam. She reportedly ran away from her house on Tuesday after her mother beat her up.