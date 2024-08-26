Thiruvananthapuram: The seven-member Special Investigations Team (SIT) formed to probe into the atrocities faced by women in the Malayalm film industry is unlikely to investigate the crimes revealed in the Hema Commission report. Manorama News reported that the SIT is yet to get clarity on their action from the statement issued by the Chief Minister's office on Sunday. Sources hinted that the SIT will take action only once the Home Department issues an official order regarding the probe.



It is learnt that probe into the revelations in the Hema Commission report is impossible as it is being considered by the High Court. The HC has asked the state government to make available the entire report including the removed portions before it in a sealed cover. The court issued the order while considering a Public Interest Litigation seeking to initiate criminal proceedings against offenders who are involved in violence against women in the film industry. The High Court is expected to issue an order regarding the PIL on September 10.

Hence, the SIT including top cops in SP rank is waiting for the Home Department's order which is expected to be out by Tuesday.

The chief minister's office said the special team will be headed by IG Sparjan Kumar and will include four senior women IPS officers of the state. "Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh will oversee the functioning of the team," the CMO said in a statement. Apart from Kumar, the team will include DIG S Ajeetha Begum, Crime Branch HQ SP Merin Joseph, Coastal Police AIG Poonkuzhali, Kerala Police Academy Assistant Director Aishwarya Dongre, AIG Ajith V and Crime Branch SP S Madhusoodhan.

The committee was chaired by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice K Hema, with members--veteran actor Sharada and retired IAS officer KB Valsala Kumari. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

The report by the Justice Hema Commission, constituted by the Kerala government post the 2017 actress assault case, has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.

Rocked by the Justice K Hema Commission's explosive findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals, the Malayalam film industry on Sunday witnessed two high-profile resignations related to the issues. Director Ranjith stepped down as chairman of state-run film academy Kerala Chalachitra Academy and actor Siddique resigned as general secretary of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra accused Ranjith of misbehaving with her during the discussion of the film 'Paleri Manickym'. Meanwhile, junior artist Revathy Sampath reiterated her sexual assault allegations against actor Siddique forcing him to step down as AMMA general secretary.