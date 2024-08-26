Heavy rain likely in Kerala for next 7 days; yellow alert in Kannur, Kasaragod today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) at isolated locations from August 26 to September 1. The weather body also issued a yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Monday.

Yellow alert in districts

August 27 (Tuesday) - Kannur and Kasaragod

August 28 (Wednesday) - Kannur and Kasaragod

August 29 (Thursday) - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

August 30 (Friday) - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.