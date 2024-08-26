Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Heavy rain likely in Kerala for next 7 days; yellow alert in Kannur, Kasaragod today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 26, 2024 06:17 PM IST
Kerala rain
File Photo: Sameer A Hameed / Manorama.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) at isolated locations from August 26 to September 1. The weather body also issued a yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Monday.

Yellow alert in districts
August 27 (Tuesday) - Kannur and Kasaragod
August 28 (Wednesday) - Kannur and Kasaragod
August 29 (Thursday) - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
August 30 (Friday) - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
A yellow alert means heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE