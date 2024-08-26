Kerala govt to spend Rs 1 cr for drafting film policy using consultancy

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has allotted Rs 1 crore for expenses related to the formulation of a draft film policy. The amount has been sanctioned by the government based on a request filed by the KSFDC Managing Director who pointed out that a consultancy has been appointed to study various issues related to cinema production, distribution and exhibition and an amount of Rs 1 crore shall be allotted for the required expense.

As per the Expression of Interest (EoI) issued for appointing a consultant in drafting a comprehensive film policy for Kerala, the firm shall assist in drafting a film policy for Kerala as a frontrunner in the cinema industry nationwide, fostering artistic expression through film. The scope of work included grasping the evolving dynamics of the film industry, spanning from production to the distribution and screening of movies, cultivating a conducive environment for the creation, financing, and dissemination of Malayalam cinema within the state and beyond, on both national and global scales, promoting increased film production in Kerala to boost film tourism in the region and enhancing the viewership of Malayalam films across India and worldwide.

The film policy aims at the development of comprehensive promotional campaigns showcasing Kerala as a prominent hub for the film industry, targeting both domestic and international audiences. It will include research reports analyzing the evolving trends and challenges within the film industry, covering aspects from production techniques to distribution strategies. The policy will also include provisions to establish funding initiatives and resources to support the creation and proliferation of Malayalam cinema, facilitating collaborations with local and international stakeholders.

Execution of film production incentives and grants to attract filmmakers to shoot in Kerala, leveraging its scenic locales for film tourism, implementation of marketing strategies aimed at expanding the reach and viewership of Malayalam movies across diverse demographics within India and worldwide, continuous monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to track the progress and impact of initiatives undertaken, ensuring alignment with overarching objectives and making necessary adjustments as needed are the other components included in film policy.