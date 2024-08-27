'Pakshe' fame director Mohan passes away

Kochi: Popular Malayalam director Mohan died at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday morning. He was 76. According to reports, he was under treatment for a long time.

Mohan belonged to the golden period of Malayalam cinema ruled by filmmakers like Bharathan, K G George and Padmarajan. Mohan's films like 'Randu Penkuttikal', 'Shalini Ente Koottukari', 'Illakangal' and 'Alolam' brought him shoulder to shoulder with these legendary filmmakers, though he preferred to remain in the shadows.

He was known for his intense films that portrayed family values and man's inner dilemma. Actors like Nedumudi Venu were one of the regulars in his films. In 'Alolam', he explored the painful silence between a husband and woman, while in 'Shalini Ente Koottukari', he dwelt on the loneliness and pain of a young girl who faces social isolation.

Through is works, Mohan was credited for portraying brilliantly written female characters. His film 'Isabella' is considered to be his most visually appealing film. The director is known well for his associations with John Paul and Padmarajan. He had started off by working as an associate director in several films and was said to be a strict disciplinarian throughout his life. The discipline was obvious in his art too.

Mohan, who went on to direct films like 'Vadaka Veedu', 'Idavela', 'Mukham', 'Sakshyam', 'Pakshe' among others were some of his other best works. Mohan's last film was 'The Campus'.

Mohan, a native of Thrissur's Irinjalakuda is survived by his wife Anupama Mohan, famous Kuchipudi dancer and two sons- Purandar and Upendar.