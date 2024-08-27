Idavela Babu files police complaint against Jubitha, Minu Muneer

Ernakulam: Actor Idavela Babu on Tuesday filed a complaint with the state police chief and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that two women had raised serious allegations against him through the media.

He submitted the plaint via email against actors Jubitha and Minu Muneer, stating that the accusations were part of a conspiracy against him. Babu requested a thorough investigation into the matter and mentioned that he would take further action after taking legal advice.

Recently, Minu Muneer, in a detailed Facebook post, accused actors Idavela Babu, Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju and Jayasurya of physically and verbally abusing her on the set of a 2013 film.

Meanwhile, actor Jubitha Andy alleged that Babu suggested she could become a member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) through an "adjustment" instead of paying a hefty registration fee. She also claimed that she stopped receiving movie offers after refusing his demands.