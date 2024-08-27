Cases of sexual abuse at local stations to be handed over to SIT, more women officials added to team

All cases registered at local police stations regarding sexual abuse in film industry will be handed over to the Special Investigation team(SIT). In a meeting of SIT convened by DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib here on Tuesday, it was decided that all major cases will be probed by senior women officers and additional women cops have been included in the team, a release issued by Kerala police said.



Although the government had been hesitant initially to file cases and probe allegations, a volley of allegations by women against prominent faces in the industry forced the government to form a special team for carrying out a probe. The team is being led by Crime Branch IG Sparjan Kumar and supervised by Crime Branch additional DGP H Venkitesh.



In addition to members of SIT, senior IPS officials also attended the meeting held at police headquarters. The special investigation team was constituted by the state government in the wake of allegations of sexual abuse being levelled against actors and directors in Malayalam film industry. The SIT has been asked to do an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment.

