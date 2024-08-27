Cleaning Amayizhanjan canal near railway station in TVM to cost Rs 63 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has sanctioned Rs 63 lakh to clean the part of the Amayizhanjan canal that runs beneath the railway station at Thampanoor where a sanitation worker named Joy died while clearing waste. The sanction has been given based on a proposal submitted by the Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Administration Department.

As per the proposal, it will take around 90 days to desilt the canal. Approximately 1,588.175 cu.m of silt has to be removed from the canal. Even the pumping of water would consume Rs 15 lakh.

Officials said that a proposal for a parallel line to diver the water was pitched, however, it would cost Rs 1.25 crore and hence it was decided to pump the water out of the canal. The desilting work would make the canal serviceable for another five years, officials said.

The government, while sanctioning Rs 63 lakh for the work, sought a review of estimates in certain components. The order notes that the provisions for pumping of water seem to be on the higher side and that it shall be reviewed. The government has directed that the disposal of earth obtained during excavation shall be properly accounted for and disposed of. The necessity of 20 days for lifting and placing the machine into the canal and back to position after the completion of work also needs revision and that rate of the work shall be reworked, the order notes.

The Chief Engineer had remarked that the work was of a special nature and the cost of items was taken as observed data. The work was proposed as very urgent in view of the recent mishap in this area.

As per the minutes of the River Rejuvenation Committee, private solid waste collecting agencies operating in the slum areas collect waste from other areas, bring it to the colony and discard the non-recyclable waste into the stream which causes a huge accumulation of plastic waste in Amayizhanjan canal especially at Thampanoor, Pazhavangadi and Vanchiyoor.