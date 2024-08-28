Actor Siddique booked for rape, criminal intimidation

Thiruvananthapuram: Museum police here slapped non-bailable offences including rape against senior Malayalam actor Siddique over the complaint filed by actor Revathy Sampath. Manorama News reported that police registered the case after the female actor lodged a complaint with the Special Investigation Team formed for the probe into the sexual allegations in the Malayalam film industry.



Apart from rape, Siddique is also facing charges including criminal intimidation for threatening Revathy Sampath.

As per the FIR, Siddique raped the woman at the Muscat hotel here in January 2016.

Earlier, Revathy Sampath was not ready to sue Siddique over the incident that took place eight years back. She opened up about the incident before the media on Saturday a few days after Siddique rubbished the findings in the Hema Committee report. In 2019, Revathy had raised similar allegations against the senior actor as part of the Me Too movement.

It is learnt that Revathy lodged a complaint with the Special Investigation Team on Tuesday after a woman official from the team contacted her and extended full support.

Meanwhile, Siddique filed a complaint with DGP alleging agenda behind Revathy's allegations against him. Claiming innocence, the senior actor argued that he met Revathy in the presence of her parents.