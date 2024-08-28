Palakkad among 12 new industrial cities approved by cabinet, Rs 3,806 cr project to generate 51k jobs

New Delhi: In a landmark move, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the development of 12 new industrial cities under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP). Among the approved locations is Palakkad, Kerala, which is positioned as a key location in India's industrial future. The total investment for these projects is estimated at Rs 28,602 crore, setting the stage for a transformative change in the country's industrial landscape. A total of Rs 3,806 crore will be spent in Palakkad alone. The project is expected to generate 51,000 jobs in the district.



These industrial nodes will be strategically located across 10 states, forming a robust network that aligns with India's ambition to boost its manufacturing capabilities and global competitiveness. In addition to Palakkad, other cities include Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Agra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh, and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

The approval of these projects is a significant step toward realising the government's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'—a developed India. By establishing India as a strong player in Global Value Chains (GVC), the NICDP will provide ready-to-allot land for investors, facilitating the rapid setup of manufacturing units by both domestic and international players. This initiative aligns with the broader objective of creating an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India, fostering economic growth through enhanced industrial output and employment.

The NICDP is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with an estimated 1 million direct jobs and up to 3 million indirect jobs being created through planned industrialization. This will not only provide livelihood opportunities but also contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the regions where these projects are being implemented.

Strategic investments: The NICDP aims to foster a vibrant industrial ecosystem by attracting investments from both large anchor industries and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These industrial cities are expected to contribute significantly to India's goal of achieving $2 trillion in exports by 2030, in line with the government's vision of a self-reliant and globally competitive India.

Smart cities and modern infrastructure: The new industrial cities, including Palakkad, will be developed as greenfield smart cities, designed "ahead of demand" with 'plug-n-play' and 'walk-to-work' concepts. This ensures that these cities are equipped with advanced infrastructure to support sustainable and efficient industrial operations.

PM GatiShakti aligned: The projects will feature multi-modal connectivity infrastructure under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, ensuring seamless movement of people, goods, and services. The industrial cities are envisioned to be regional growth centers, driving the transformation of entire areas.

Sustainable Development: The projects under the NICDP are designed with a focus on sustainability, incorporating ICT-enabled utilities and green technologies to minimize environmental impact. The government aims to create industrial cities that are not just hubs of economic activity but also models of environmental stewardship.

The approval of these 12 new industrial nodes marks a major milestone in India's journey toward becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse. With a strategic focus on integrated development, sustainable infrastructure, and seamless connectivity, these projects are set to redefine India's industrial landscape and drive the nation's economic growth for years to come.

In addition to these new sanctions, the NICDP has already seen the completion of four projects, with another four currently under implementation. This continued progress underscores the government's commitment to transforming India's industrial sector and fostering a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive economic environment.