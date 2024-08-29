Thiruvananthapuram: The police have begun gathering evidence in the sexual harassment case filed by a young actor against actor Siddique. The police have obtained evidence that Siddique was staying at the Mascot Hotel during the time period mentioned in the actor's complaint. Hotel records show that Siddique checked in on January 28, 2016.



The actor claimed that the harassment occurred in January or February. The police have collected records of Siddique’s stay, the actor’s entries in the hotel’s visitor register, and documents related to the film preview. Statements from hotel staff who were present during that time and the actor's parents have been recorded. The statements of drivers and those who attended the preview will also be collected. The film preview occurred at the Nila Theater on January 28, 2016, the same day Siddique was staying at the Mascot Hotel. The complaint alleges that the actor was called to the hotel on the day of the preview and was harassed.

The police have instructed the hotel management to provide documented information about the guests who stayed during January and February. According to the actor's statement, she signed the visitor register and then went to Siddique’s room on the first floor. The hotel authorities mentioned that a copy of the register is kept at the KTDC headquarters, and the police will examine it. Siddique, however, has denied seeing the actor at the hotel. He has also filed a complaint with the DGP against the actor who made the sexual allegations.

The Museum Police have registered a case against Siddique for rape charges under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC. Following the allegations, Siddique resigned from his position as General Secretary of the 'AMMA' organization. The actor alleged that she was harassed by Siddique and that several other friends had similar experiences with him.

"After finishing Plus Two, I was contacted through social media. Later, after the preview show of the film Sukhamaayirikkatte, I was called to the Mascot Hotel for a discussion. I was 21 years old at the time. It was there that I was sexually assaulted. He locked me in. I managed to escape from there," the actor stated.