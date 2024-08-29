No legal heir for 58 people killed in Wayanad landslides

Wayanad: Several families were completely wiped off the face of the earth in the catastrophic landslide that ravaged the villages of Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad, leaving no legal heirs behind. Tragically, no one from these families has come forward to claim the financial assistance announced by the government for the dependents of the landslide victims. According to government guidelines, a close relative of the deceased is entitled to receive Rs 6 lakh from the state government and Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. However, out of the 270 confirmed fatalities, no legal heirs remain for 58 of the victims.



Among the dependents of the victims, three are minors. The government will now have to issue a fresh order determining the criteria for handing over compensation to these minors.

It has been over a month since the massive landslide that obliterated these two villages. To date, the government has provided compensation to the dependents of 93 individuals who were killed in the disaster. However, there are disputes in determining the closest relative in 12 cases. Additionally, the government has yet to disburse compensation to the dependents of seven victims from other states.

The process of obtaining a claim certificate is lengthy, taking at least three months. To proceed, authorities must collect statements from two neighbours and the ward member concerned. If the legal heir resides in another village, an inquiry must be conducted by the village officer. After the report is prepared, it must be published in the government gazette. If no disputes arise within 30 days, the certificate will be issued the following day.

Meanwhile, there is a growing demand for a special exemption to avoid the complexities of this process.

60 persons identified through DNA Testing

Kannur: Sixty of the victims who perished in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide were identified through DNA testing conducted at the Regional Forensic Laboratory in Kannur. A total of 421 DNA samples from unidentified bodies were brought to the laboratory, which functions under the Kerala police department.

Authorities also collected blood samples from over 100 relatives. In addition, samples from 117 unidentified bodies were brought to the laboratory. The tests are being conducted around the clock under the supervision of the laboratory’s Joint Director.