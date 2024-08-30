One more sexual assault case against actor Jayasurya

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Jayasurya landed in trouble as police registered one more sexual assault case against him on Thursday. A female actor from Thiruvananthapuram filed a complaint accusing Jayasurya of sexually abusing her at a film location in Thodupuzha. The case registered by Thiruvananthapuram police will be handed over to Thodupuzha police soon. According to reports, a team led by Aishwarya Dongre IPS will investigate the case.



As per the FIR, Jayasurya sexually assaulted the complainant when she was leaving the toilet at the film set in Thodupuzha. The incident reportedly took place in 2013. Police slapped charges under IPC section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against Jayasurya.

On Thursday, Cantonment police slapped non-bailable charges under the same sections based on a complaint from a Kochi-based actor. In her complaint, she alleged that the 'Vellam' actor sexually assaulted her during the shooting of a movie at the Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.