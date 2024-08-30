Don’t see media as people’s voice, journalists should not worry about my poll win: Suresh Gopi

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi has said that he does not see media’s voice as that of the people.

The BJP MP made a scathing criticism of media during an interaction at the Manorama News Conclave 2024 in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

He made the remarks days after he filed a complaint with the police against a group of TV journalists, who confronted him with questions on the controversies triggered by the Justice Hema Committee report, for allegedly blocking his way.

Asked if he was still angry with journalists, Suresh Gopi said he would be angry against those who raise unjust voices against him. “The allegations should be just. The situations of raising questions should be just,” he said.

“I am not crossing anyone’s lines. No one should cross mine too. I have my own rights. Why are you violating it,” he added.

Apparently referring to the frequent controversies affecting him, the actor-turned-politician said forced deflections have been affecting his productivity.

He said mediapersons need not be worried about his electoral win. “The people handed me a win. Rival politicians can be anxious about it. Mediapersons should not be,” he said.

On his election from Thrissur – BJP’s first from a Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, Suresh Gopi said he was determined that he wanted to win contesting with BJP’s 'Lotus' as his electoral symbol as it is the party that accommodated him.

He said he still does not consider him to be a politician and his source of income will only be films. “I don’t want to be corrupt until my last breath,” he said, repeating that his party leadership would find a way to let him continue work in films.