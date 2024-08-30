Orthodox-Jacobite dispute: HC orders district collectors to take control of 6 churches

Ernakulam: In a major development in the ongoing Orthodox-Jacobite church dispute, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the district collectors of Ernakulam and Palakkad to take control of six churches caught in a dispute.



The places of worship involved are St John's Besfage Jacobite Syrian Church at Pulinthanam, St Mary's Church at Odakkali and St Thomas Church at Mazhuvannoor under the Angamaly diocese, St Mary's Church at Mangalamdam, St Mary's Church at Erukumchira, and St Thomas Church at Cherukunnam under the Thrissur diocese. Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered the state government to take over the control of these churches, which the state failed to do.

A bench, headed by Justice V J Arun, delivered the interim order on Friday and directed the police to ensure the security required. “The district collectors have to keep the keys of the churches,” said the court.

The Orthodox-Jacobite church dispute in Kerala is a long-standing conflict between the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church over controlling church properties and leadership authority. The dispute dates back to the early 20th century and has intensified over the decades, leading to legal battles and violent confrontations.