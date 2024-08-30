Jayasurya misbehaved with me at 'Pigman' set, says complainant

Thiruvananthapuram: The woman social activist and actor who filed a sexual harassment complaint against actor Jayasurya opened up about the incident before the media here on Friday. When she came up with the sexual assault allegation a few days ago, she was not ready to reveal the name of the actor. She even defended Jayasurya and appealed to the media not to drag his name to the allegations. But now, she publicly announced Jayasurya as the perpetrator in the case.



“ I faced the sexual harassment from Jayasurya when I joined the set of 'Pigman' movie at Thodupuzha in 2013. Usually, no lead actors interact with junior artists on the film sets. But, director Avira Rebecca introduced me to Jayasurya and Ramya Nambeesan. The shooting was underway in a typical pig farm set in an old building. When a boy alerted me to get ready for the shot, I did my makeup and went to the toilet. When I was leaving the toilet, someone held me tightly from my back. I was terrified. When I turned back, I saw Jayasurya. In an attempt to resist the attack, I pushed him back. Later, he apologised to me and left,” she explained.

The woman also appealed to the media not to misinterpret her words. Karamana police have slapped sexual assault charges against Jayasurya over the woman's complaint. It is learnt that the Special Investigation Team recorded her statement on Thursday.