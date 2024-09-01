Malayalam
Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 5 districts today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2024 06:50 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock/vivek vincent3047
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The state is likely to witness heavy rain over the next four days, according to the weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather body has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms across the state until September 4.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Sunday. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

Yellow alert in districts
September 2 - Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod
September 3 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod
September 4 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod

Squally weather, with wind speeds of 35 to 45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h, is expected along the Kerala coast. Authorities have advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to the rough weather conditions.

