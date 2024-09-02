High-intensity rain to prevail in Kerala this week; yellow alert in 8 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: High-intensity rain will continue to lash Kerala, with thunderstorms and winds below 40 km/h expected in most districts of the state on Monday. Heavy rainfall (7-11cm in 24 hours ) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala until Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department has indicated that the rainy conditions will persist at this level for the next week.



A yellow alert was issued today for the districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Fishermen are advised to exercise caution due to possible winds ranging from 35 to 55 km/h along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. Despite the depression being weakened from the Kerala coast to the southern Gujarat coast, the intensity of rainfall will remain high. Cyclone 'Asna' is also situated over the Arabian Sea and the coast of Pakistan.