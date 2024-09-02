SP Sujith Das likely to face suspension over MLA PV Anvar's revelations

Thiruvananthapuram: The home department is likely to suspend Pathanamthitta district police chief Sujith Das S days after Nilambur MLA PV Anvar made shocking revelations about the police official. Anvar had leaked a voice clip of his phone conversation with the SP a few days earlier. Manorama News reported that the home department recommended action against Sujith Das for violating service rules.



The leaked voice clip revealed that Sujith tried to influence the MLA to withdraw his complaint over an illegal tree-felling in Malappuram SP office compound. The cop was heard requesting the MLA to send an email to withdraw the complaint. Before joining as Pathanamthitta district police chief, Sujith was appointed in Malappuram. Hence, he took the move as being afraid of a probe against him over the MLA's complaint.

In a report to the government, DGP Ajitha Beegum pointed out that Sujith's conversation with the Nilambur MLA defamed the entire police force. During the phone conversation with Anvar, Sujith criticised Malappuram SP Sasidharan and ADGP MR Ajith Kumar. Sujith alleged that Ajith Kumar supported Sasidharan in his criminal activities. He even termed the ADGP a criminal in the police force. Meanwhile, Anvar claimed that Ajith Kumar received crores as bribes from businessmen.

Amid the reports on action against Das, the Chief Minister ordered a probe against the ADGP over Anvar's allegations on Monday.

Anvar on Sunday summoned a press conference and raised serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.

"Sasi and Ajith Kumar are officials whom the CM has entrusted significant responsibilities with trust. Here, the issue is whether those responsibilities entrusted upon them are delivered honestly," he said.

Raising serious charges against Ajith Kumar, Anwar accused the senior IPS officer of tapping the phone conversations of ministers, political leaders and journalists. He also alleged that the officer had close connections with gold smuggling rackets and was involved in several serious crimes. The MLA claimed that officials like Ajith Kumar and Sujith Das would surely end up behind bars because of their illegal and criminal activities.