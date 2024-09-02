A month after Wayanad landslide, students return to classrooms

Meppadi: In the past one month, they had to take in a lot. A landslide swept away their village, family, friends and their houses. Monday marked the first step towards a new beginning for more than 600 students of two schools from the landslide-hit villages, Government LP School, Mundakkai and Vellarmala Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS), Chooralmala. The students and parents were accorded a colourful reception.

Education Minister V Sivankutty reminded the students of the need to move on. ''What we had lost is gone forever. Nobody can entirely heal the scars. We have no other option but to move forward,'' he said. The minister also assured the support of the education department to address all students' needs and advised them to focus on their studies.

On reconstructing the two schools, Sivankutty said that both the schools would be rebuilt in safe zones in the same villages with all modern facilities and playgrounds. The building of Vellarmala GVHSS, Chooralmala, would be protected as a memorial of the landslide. ''Measures would also be taken to make up for the loss of academic days for the students through special programmes,'' he added.

Headmistress of GLP School, Mundakkai Mercy Thomas, told Onmanorama that 45 students of the school participated in the programme today. ''The mental condition of the students is gradually improving. We also conducted many programmes today to improve their state of mind and help them to come out of the shock,'' said Mercy Thomas, Headmistress of Government LP school. 11 students of the school had died in the landslide.

As many as 12 classrooms have been arranged for the students of Vellarmala with IT labs and office rooms, whereas five classrooms have been arranged at GLP School, Mundakkai. In addition to the existing facilities at the campus, 20 additional bio-toilets and 8 urinal units would be set up at the campus to meet the increased needs. The KSRTC would conduct special services for the students of the two schools in the morning and evening. Study materials and uniforms were also distributed at the function.