Kannur: The forest department will initiate a study to determine whether the monkey malaria detected in four monkey carcasses at Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary is contagious to humans. Four monkeys, one male and three females, were found dead 600 meters inside the forest from the Valayamchal Meenmutty road on August 27.

The forest department sent the internal organs and secretions to the Wayanad Kuppadi Veterinary Hospital Lab for analysis, where it was confirmed that the cause of death was monkey malaria.

''Malaria viruses are present in many species, and while the chances of it spreading among monkeys are rare, further tests and analysis are needed to determine whether the monkey malaria found here is contagious to humans. There is no history in Kerala of malaria spreading to humans from monkeys. We will send the samples for additional tests to confirm whether the virus can be contagious,'' Illyas Ravuthar, Veterinary Surgeon of the Forest Northern Circle, told Onmanorama.

Forest officials have been conducting screenings in the area over the past few days to check for suspicious animal deaths in the region. However, due to the inclusion of monkeys in Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, the Forest Department is restricted to non-invasive inspections and is not permitted to catch the monkeys.

Kannur Deputy District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr K C Sachin stated that the health department has initiated mosquito control activities to prevent the spread of malaria. They have already sent an alert to the region following the suspicious deaths of the monkeys.