Was brutally raped by Tamil director: 90s Malayalam actor makes shocking revelations

The wave of sexual assault and rape allegations that have shaken the Malayalam film industry has now reverberated in Tamil Nadu. South Indian actor Sowmya has accused a Tamil director of severe mental, physical, and sexual abuse, including the horrific act of inserting a rod into her genitals for 'entertainment.'



In an emotional interview with NDTV, Sowmya revealed that she was 'groomed as a sex slave' by the director, whose identity she is withholding for the time being. She recounted how the man, who initially approached her with his wife when she was 18, manipulated her by claiming to be her 'father' and expressed a disturbing desire to have a child with her.

She went on to explain that over time, the director repeatedly raped her, taking advantage of her vulnerability throughout her college years. The abuse continued even after she entered the Malayalam film industry. Sowmya appeared in three successful films during the 1990s but suffered further exploitation.

Sowmya stated that she plans to disclose the man's identity to the special police team formed by the Kerala government, which is currently investigating several sexual assault cases in the Malayalam film industry.

Sowmya also revealed how her family was coerced into allowing her to act after the director pressured her father by saying that a significant amount of money had already been spent on her screen test. Despite her initial discomfort with the director, she felt obligated to continue the project.

Holding back her emotions, Sowmya recounted how the director, who called her his "daughter," began grooming her. Though his biological daughter had accused him of rape, he dismissed her claims as lies. This manipulation led Sowmya to trust the couple, who treated her kindly, offering her food and affection. Eventually, the abuse escalated into sexual assault. "One day, when his wife wasn’t around, he kissed me while calling me his daughter. I was completely frozen. I wanted to tell my friends but felt too ashamed," Sowmya revealed.

"One of my co-stars, who sexually abused me, has been named in the Hema Committee report. Directors, actors, and technicians also abused me," she said. She recalled one incident where a person spat paan on her. "It took me 30 years to heal and recover from the shame. I encourage other survivors to come forward and report their experiences," she said.

Her revelations come as the Malayalam film industry is grappling with a flood of sexual misconduct allegations following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. Several prominent actors, including Mukesh, who is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) with the ruling CPM, are facing multiple charges of sexual abuse.