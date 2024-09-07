Actor Vinayakan detained after alleged assault by CISF personnel at Hyderabad airport

Kochi: Actor Vinayakan was taken into police custody on Saturday after he accused Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Hyderabad airport of manhandling him. He was on his way to Goa from Kochi via Hyderabad.

Talking to Manorama News, Vinayakan said CISF officials took him to a room in the airport and assaulted him. As per reports, the incident happened following a verbal altercation between Vinayakan and a CISF official. “I do not know why I'm being taken into custody. I have done no wrong. The CCTV visuals can be checked for evidence,” he said.