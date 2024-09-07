Restore Sakthan Thampuran statue within 14 days, or I'll build a bronze one: Suresh Gopi

Thrissur: Protesting the state government's failure to keep its promise to restore the Sakthan Thampuran statue, which was hit by a KSRTC bus, in two months, Union Minister Suresh Gopi set a two-week deadline for the authorities.

Visiting the site, Suresh Gopi said that if the statue is not restored within 14 days, he will ensure a new bronze one is made. It was on June 9 that a KSRTC bus rammed the statue. The government had promised to rebuild the statue within two months. The transport minister said KSRTC would bear the cost of the restoration.