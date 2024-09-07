ADGP Ajith Kumar met RSS leader Ram Madhav during Chintan Shivir, says Special Branch report

Thiruvananthapuram: ADGP (Law&Order) M R Ajith Kumar, who admitted to meeting with RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Thrissur in May, also met former BJP General Secretary and RSS spokesperson Ram Madhav, according to a special branch report. RSS Sampark Pramukh Jayakumar facilitated the meeting at a hotel in Kovalam.

Earlier on Saturday, Ajith Kumar, in an explanation submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office, admitted that he met with the RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Thrissur in May. “It was a personal visit,” said the IPS official. It was Jayakumar who arranged that meeting as well.



Nilambur MLA P V Anvar recently levelled serious allegations against Ajith Kumar that the latter played a vital role in sabotaging the Thrissur Pooram festival. The ADGP, a close confidant of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, facilitated the BJP candidate's win in the recent Lok Sabha election, Anvar alleged.



Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had sent ADGP M R Ajith Kumar to meet with Dattatreya Hosabale.

Ram Madhav was recently named the election-in-charge for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections by the BJP. Madhav had been instrumental in forging the PDP-BJP alliance in 2014 in Jammu and Kashmir. He also played a key role in the BJP's electoral success in Assam. However, after his tenure as the General Secretary ended, the party did not give him any responsibility in 2019.

