Spike in Goa’s Muslim population should be studied: Governor Sreedharan Pillai

Goa governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has expressed his concern over the recent spike in the state’s Muslim population. “Meanwhile, the Christian community faced a population decline,” he added.

According to the governor, the Muslim community in Goa has grown from 3 per cent to 12 per cent, while the Christians witnessed a shortfall to 25 per cent from 36 per cent. Sreedharan Pillai also urged the Goa Archbishop to investigate these trends, stating, "I asked the bishop to study the trend positively, and they are currently working on it."