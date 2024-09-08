Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, predicting heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.



According to the weather department, heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to remain over most parts of Kerala till September 13. The IMD also warned people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, landslips and waterlogging during this period. Those living in vulnerable regions are advised to relocate to safer places.

Other possible impacts of heavy rain include poor visibility, temporary disruption of traffic/ power due to waterlogging/ tree uprooting, damage to crops, and flash floods.

IMD also forecast squally weather, with wind speeds reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, over Kerala until September 11. Under adverse weather conditions, fishermen were advised not to venture into the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts during this period.

Yellow alert in districts

Sep 09 – Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod