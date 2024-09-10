Fraudsters attempt to extort Rs 1.70 lakh from Jerry Amaldev, threatens to trap him in CBI case

Online scammers recently attempted to extort money from music director Jerry Amaldev after threatening to trap him in a case. The fraudsters approached him, threatening to make him an accused in a CBI case and arrest him. They asked me to deposit Rs 1.70 lakh into their account, Jerry Amaldev said.

Officials alerted the musician to the possibility of a scam when he went to the bank to withdraw the money. Further investigation confirmed their suspicion.

The 85-year-old music composer is known for his songs in Manjil Virinja Pookkal, Aparahnam, Ennennum Kannettante, Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku, Nokketha Dhoorathu Kannum Nattu, and Guruji oru Vakku. He has won the Kerala State Film Award thrice.