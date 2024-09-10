He did a villainous act, MV Govindan slams KTDC chairman PK Sasi

Palakkad: CPM State Secretary M V Govindan publicly raised a sharp criticism against KTDC chairman P K Sasi after observing the shocking revelations against the latter in the Palakkad district committee's report. Govindan said that Sasi is not behaving like a comrade. He added that the party did not take action against Sasi considering his seniority.



“Numerous complaints including financial fraud are raised against Sasi, a former MLA. He used the party as a tool to find money. No leader would survive without the party. Sasi even tried to trap the CPM district secretary in a sexual assault case. For this purpose, he met a journalist and fabricated some documents. He did a villainous act. The party received evidence to prove these allegations,” said Govindan.

The CPM state secretary made the statement amid calls for the removal of Sasi from the KTDC chairman post.

Recently, Sasi landed in a fresh row for allegedly swindling money from funds raised for the construction of the Mannarkkad area committee office. A committee led by state secretariat member Puthalath Dinesan conducted a probe over these allegations and submitted a report to the state leadership. He is also accused of collecting shares from CPM-ruled cooperative banks for Mannarkkad Cooperative College without seeking the party's permission. Apart from the financial irregularities, Sasi is also facing nepotism charges over the appointments in several institutes under CPM. The party had appointed a committee to probe these allegations too.

During the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, Sasi triggered another controversy by not cooperating with the election campaign for CPM candidate M B Rajesh. In 2018, a woman activist of the party's youth wing DYFI accused Sasi of attempting to sexually abuse her. After probing the allegations, CPM ousted Sasi from all party positions in 2024.