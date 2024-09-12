'Sruthi's pain beyond imagination': Mammootty on Jenson’s death

Malayalam actor Mammootty expressed his sorrow over not being able to save Jenson's life despite prayers and medical efforts. Jenson, the fiance of Wayanad landslide survivor Sruthi, died following a road accident on Wednesday.



Mammootty stated that Jenson’s death is a profound loss and that Shruti’s pain is beyond what one can imagine. Mammootty shared his thoughts on social media, wishing Shruti and Jenson's loved ones immense strength to endure the pain. Actor Fahadh Faasil also shared a social media post and a picture of Jenson, saying he will be remembered forever.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message, said that Shruti has suffered an irreplaceable loss and assured her that the entire state stands by her. He expressed his solidarity with Shruti, Jenson’s family, and their loved ones, wishing Shruti the strength to overcome the challenges and grief.

Shruti visited Jenson for the last time late last night. She herself is undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in a car accident. For Shruti, who lost her family in a landslide in Wayanad, Jenson, her fiancé, was her hope for the future. Shruti is now in shock after Jenson, who had promised to protect her from any further tragedies, unexpectedly passed away. Relatives and locals are at a loss for words to comfort her. After 10 years of love, the couple was set to marry this September, but fate intervened cruelly.

Jenson, a native of Ambalavayal, will be laid to rest this evening. After the post-mortem at Bathery Taluk Hospital, his body will be kept at his home in Andoor and in a local auditorium for public viewing. Jenson died due to severe head injuries and internal bleeding caused by a road accident at Vellarankunnu.