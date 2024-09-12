Malayalam
Teacher collapses and dies during Onam celebration in Kochi college

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2024 11:15 AM IST
James V George. Photo:Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: An assistant professor collapsed and died during Onam celebration at Thevara SH College here on Wednesday. The deceased is Thodupuzha native James V George (38). He was the assistant professor of Commerce Department and staff secretary in SH College. 

According to reports, James collapsed while taking rest after participating in tug of war competion in the campus. Though he was rushed to the Ernakulam Medical Trust hospital, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment. His last rites will be performed at his residence in Thodupuzha after a public homage at the college on Thursday morning. 

