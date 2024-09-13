Govt acts against unauthorised sale of veterinary antibiotic medicines

In a move to curb the unregulated use of antibiotics, the Drugs Control Department has seized medicines worth Rs 1.28 lakhs and taken legal action against two shops that sold veterinary antibiotics.

Although the Health department's intervention has reduced excessive usage of antibiotics, it was found that antibiotics were sold for use in pet animals without a veterinary doctor's prescription. Health Minister Veena George said in a release issued here on Friday that remnants of antibiotics reach the human body through milk and meat, and it poses health hazards.

The Drugs Control Enforcement Wing conducted raids in pet shops and medical shops selling veterinary medicines and found that veterinary antibiotic medicines under Schedule H, H1 category were being sold to farms and animal feed merchants without complying with guidelines. 73 shops were inspected as part of the raid.

It was also revealed that medicines that enhanced growth of poultry and other animals were stocked in many shops. Legal action was taken for stocking medicines without necessry drug license.

Medicine samples, antibiotic medicines and animal feed supplements were sent for testing at drug testing labs in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.