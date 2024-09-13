Maveli takes a ride on Guruvayur-Ernakulam Express

Kochi: Passengers on the Guruvayur-Ernakulam Express were in for a pleasant surprise on Friday when they spotted King Mahabali, the legendary figure of Onam, aboard the train.



An artist dressed as Mahabali boarded the train at Guruvayur and disembarked at Edappally, engaging with passengers along the way. He joined them in singing Onam songs and exchanging pleasantries.

“The passengers are troubled by the condition of roads and various other issues. They also complained about the lack of trains to Thrissur since Covid. Unfortunately, the time of the king's rule is over, and now the ministers make all the decisions,” Mahabali remarked during the journey. According to legend, King Mahabali, who was sent to the netherworld by Lord Vishnu's Vamana avatar, returns to visit Kerala each year during the Onam festival.

“We had a great time with Mahabali today,” one of the passengers remarked to Manorama News. The train departs from Guruvayur at 6.50 am and arrives at Ernakulam Junction by 9.25 am.