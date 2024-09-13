Onam celebrations get costlier: Plantain leaf prices soar ahead of festivities

Thiruvananthapuram: No Malayali can imagine celebrating Onam without the traditional feast on broad plantain leaves. This Onam, vegetables and flowers are not the only items growing costlier — prices of the cherished plantain leaves are also soaring.

In Thiruvananthapuram's Chalai market, the price of a single leaf has risen to Rs 7, up from Rs 4 just a month ago. A bundle of 200 leaves now costs around Rs 1,400. Traders predict that, by Thiruvonam day, the price may go beyond Rs 10 per leaf.

Demand surges during the festive season

With a flurry of weddings, house warmings, and other functions scheduled during the Malayalam month of Chingam, the demand for banana leaves has skyrocketed.

Anticipating this surge, vendors have placed bulk orders to cover the entire Onam season. For Onam feasts served by hotels, clients insist on using authentic plantain leaves, further driving demand. Between 50,000 and 1,00,000 plantain leaves are estimated to be sold in Kerala during Chingam alone.

Dependency on Tamil Nadu

Kerala primarily relies on Tamil Nadu for its supply of plantain leaves. Farmers in regions like Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kavalkinaru cultivate specific banana varieties, such as Njalipoovan and Karpporavalli, solely for their leaves, especially in anticipation of the Chingam rush. Unfortunately, the heavy rains lashed the region this season and severely damaged crops, impacting the availability of leaves in the market.

Local supply hampered by rains

The local markets in Kerala usually source enough plantain leaves from the state's farms to help reign in the prices during Chingam. However, this year's relentless monsoon has wreaked havoc on plantain farms across the state, drastically reducing the local supply. Stocking leaves in advance is not feasible as they tend to spoil quickly.

Paper leaves as an alternative

Paper leaves, often seen as an alternative, are far cheaper, with 100 sheets available for just Rs 100. Despite the cost advantage, paper leaves have been unable to replace the authentic plantain leaves that hold a special place in Onam celebrations.