Goons unleash violence in Shane Nigam's film set; production manager injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 13, 2024 12:51 PM IST
Shane Nigam
Shane Nigam.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Shooting location of Shane Nigam's upcoming movie 'Haal' witnessed violence after a gang of five members barged into the set at Karaparamba here and attacked the crew members. Vellimadukunnu native TT Jibu, production manager and a few others were injured in the attack. Nadakkavu police registered a case against five identifiable people over the complaint from the film crew.

Manorama News reported that one of the assailants brutally thrashed the production manager's face by using 'idivala' (Kada/ bangle). His knee was also injured in the knife attack. Jibu is currrently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.
A quarrel over a bike hired for the film shooting reportedly ended up in the violence.

(updating..)

