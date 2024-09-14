Home-grown flowers high on demand in Kozhikode this Onam

Kozhikode: Flowers harvested by different groups from leased plots at various places in Kozhikode are on high demand this season. In Ulliyeri grama panchayat, a group of women named 'Varnam' are now busy selling marigold and globe amaranth in the Onam market. The flowers are being sold to wholesale dealers and families at a rate of Rs 100 per kg.



“We grew flowers on a plot of 25 cents. Though heavy showers affected the plants, we managed to get a good yield,” said A Devi, the CDS Chairperson. Different groups took to flower farming in Chemanchery grama panchayat as well. The seedlings were collected from the Koothali district farm at Peruvannamuzhi.

In Chemancheri panchayat, marigold was grown at Thuvvakkode, Vettilappara and Thiruvangoor. They started to harvest even before the Atham days and had sold it to the stores selling religious items then. Later they got orders from the Onam flower traders and directly from the families.

“Each group comprising five members cultivated flowers using seedlings from the Koothali Farm. They started to harvest by August, and now they are selling it in the Onam market,” said Vidhya Babu, the Agricultural Officer. Students and teachers at Chemanchery UP School have also cultivated marigold flowers. Koothali District Agricultural farm did cultivation on a total area of one acre.

The flowers are being sold to wholesale dealers and families at a rate of Rs 100 per kg. Photo: Special arrangement.

“We aim to reduce our dependence on the neighbouring states for flowers and also want to generate income for the functioning of the farm,” said Farm Superintendent K V Noushad.

They started to prepare the plot in June and the flowers were ready for harvest within 60 days. Marigold harvesting is going on at Thikkodi coconut farm, Perambra State Seed Farm and Puthuppadi farm also.At Puthuppanam, near Vatakara, a group of devotees cultivated marigold on Nalladath temple's farmland. Police officials in Chemmangad station have grown marigolds in the station compound.