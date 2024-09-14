Rights panel seeks 'state protection' for Wayanad landslide survivor who lost her fiance

The State Human Rights Commission has initiated steps for 'state protection' for Sruthi, a survivor of the Wayanad landslides who recently lost her fiance, Jenson, to a road accident.

In a communique to Wayanad District Collector, the rights panel has sought a report in two weeks on how the state could support Sruthi, who lost her entire family in the July 30 landslides that devastated the villages of Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

K Baijunath, a judicial member of the panel, has also urged the district administration to make suggestions regarding the rehabilitation package for survivors.

An SHRC sitting scheduled for October 15 at the Municipal Town Hall will consider the plight of Sruthi and submit its recommendation to the state government.

Meanwhile, Kalpetta MLA T Siddique demanded the state give Sruthi a government job. The MLA said the state must protect a woman who lost everyone and everything in the catastrophe.