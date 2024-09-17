Year after his passing, Kochi remembers C R Omanakuttan by re-releasing his novel

Kochi: Malayalam writer and academic C R Omanakuttan was remembered by his friends and students on his first death anniversary by re-releasing his novel "Kumaru."

Novelist and editor Subhash Chandran re-released the book, based on the life of Malayalam poet and social reformer Kumaran Asan, by handing over a copy to writer S Saradakutty here on Monday.

Subhash, Omanakuttan's student at Maharajas College, Ernakulam, remembered the latter as someone who looked like a phenomenon when he was still alive. "He had never followed the syllabus when he went to the class. Outside his class, he taught many knowledge-hungry students unofficially," Subhash said, remembering how much the teacher motivated him to write more.

Writer and orator Sunil P Elayidom said Omanakuttan was someone who made his memories the biggest investment in his life. Getting into the details of Omanakuttan's novel, Sunil said the work of fiction explored the dichotomies in Kumaran Asan's life. Saradakutty remembered Omanakuttan as a repository of the history of his hometown, Kottayam.

Story writer Santhosh Echikkanam highlighted the political dimensions of the stories Omanakuttan wrote. "Though he called his works small stories, they were big in the sense that they had the strength of micro political visions that were a way off of their times," Santhosh said.

Writer Unni R, CICC Jayachandran, P M Arathi and Omanakuttan's daughter Anoopa C R also spoke. Omanakuttan's family members attended the function, including wife S Hemalatha, son Amal Neerad, daughter-in-law Jyothirmayi, and several friends and students.