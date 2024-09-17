MV Govindan visits Australia for Malayali community event

Thiruvananthapuram/Canberra: Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) State Secretary M V Govindan has arrived in Australia with his family to attend a gathering organised by Navodaya Australia, a Malayali community organisation.

Govindan is the chief guest for the event, which is scheduled from 17 to 22 September. During the week-long visit, he will participate in programmes in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. His trip was rescheduled previously owing to the demise of CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.