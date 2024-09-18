Man hacked by woman friend's ex-lover in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A man who was living together with his woman friend was hacked in his house at night by the woman's former partner at Vezhapra East ward of Ramankary in Alappuzha.



Baiju, who sustained injuries to his head and hand after being hacked, was first taken to Vandanam Medical College and from there to the Kottayam Medical College. His condition is reported to be stable.

Subin, who hacked Baiju, had been a partner of the woman for over 10 years. Police did not verify whether they were legally married. Subin also dragged the woman out of the house and both of them are reported missing.

“Baiju’s house is located in the middle of a water-logged paddy field now accessible only by a canoe. Subin waded through this water in the middle of the night on Tuesday to reach Baiju's house and attacked him with a sharp weapon. Then he forcibly took the woman back with him,” said Molgi Rajesh, ward member.

The police said that the woman moved in with Baiju after she grew distant from Subin owing to his alleged drug use and domestic abuse. Ramankary police have taken a statement from Baiju, and currently, the search is on for Subin.



“We are in the process of getting details. As of now, we have contacted Subin’s house and those of his relatives. A case of attempted murder has been registered against him. The investigation is progressing,” an official at the police station said.