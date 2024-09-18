Body found in parked car at Kulathoor in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: Thumba police have begun a probe after a body was found in a car parked on the service road at Kulathoor. The body is in a partially decomposed state, and residents reported a stench emanating from the vehicle. The police suspect that the body must be at least 3-4 days old.



An official said the RC book owner has been identified as the deceased; however, the name and other details must be verified before divulging more information. The forensic team will reach the spot. The body was found in the rear seat. It will be shifted to medical college for further procedures.

One of the residents who spotted the body said that the window of the rear side was half-open, and the body was found lying at the back. The car was parked close to a truck, and people didn't notice the vehicle initially. It was only when a bad smell started coming out of the car the residents checked the vehicle and found the body inside. The cops were alerted soon.

Although police did not confirm the identity of the deceased man, residents said that the deceased hailed from Poundukadavu and was aged 51. His family is away in the Middle East. The ignition key was not found anywhere.