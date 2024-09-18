Kochi: The Kerala High Court has issued a directive prohibiting vloggers from filming in the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple's nadapanthal (outer courtyard), barring exceptions for marriage functions and other religious rites. This order was directed to the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee and the temple’s Administrator.



This order was passed in response to a petition filed by devotees of Lord Guruvayurappan, who raised concerns over non-Hindus, including a Muslim woman, entering the temple and its premises. The petitioners submitted a video allegedly showing vlogger and artist Jasna Salim arguing with devotees and cutting a birthday cake in the temple courtyard, an act they claimed violated the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Act and Rules of 1965.

The division bench, consisting of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajithkumar, emphasised that the temple is designated as a special security zone. They clarified that videography by vloggers, particularly while following celebrities, is not allowed in the nadapanthal or other interior areas of the temple, noting that such activities could disturb devotees, including children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

“We direct the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee and the Administrator to ensure that videography, other than that related to marriage functions and religious ceremonies, is prohibited in the Nadapanthal of the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple. The temple is a Special Security Zone under the Kerala Police Act, and no videography of the temple’s interiors, especially through the eastern ‘Deepastambham,’ shall be permitted,” the bench stated. The court also ruled that the temple’s Administrator can seek police assistance if necessary to enforce the ban.

The court underscored that it is the duty of the temple’s managing committee to ensure proper conduct within the temple, as mandated by the Guruvayur Devaswom Act, 1978. The managing committee is obligated to adhere to temple customs and provide facilities for the proper performance of worship.

The court further stated, "No person can be permitted to pick quarrels with devotees in the nadapanthal, and the courtyard is certainly not a place for cutting birthday cakes." The case has been listed for further hearing on October 18, with a notice issued to the woman involved in the incident.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)