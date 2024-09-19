At 69, Annamma dives into her dream

Kottayam: At the age of 66, while retiring from her nursing job in the US, Chandrathil Annamma Varghese, a native of Paruthumpara near Channanikkadu, set three ambitious goals for herself.

First, she wanted to learn how to cycle and enjoy long rides. Second, she aimed to learn to swim. Third, she hoped to enhance her computer skills. Fast-forward to today, at 75, and Annamma has successfully achieved two of her three goals.

She has learned cycling and, after two months of training at the Pangada Ann's Swimming Academy, became a confident swimmer. Now, only mastering computers remains on her list.

When she returns to the US, Annamma plans to enrol in a computer course, with her husband, Kuruvila Varghese, fully supporting her endeavours.

Annamma worked as a nurse at a hospital in Texas for four decades before returning to her native place just four months ago. During this time, she joined swimming lessons here. She is scheduled to return to the US on September 26.

Despite battling arthritis and joint pain for years, Annamma now says that learning to swim has significantly alleviated her discomfort. She credits her improvement to her instructors, Annamma Trub, who runs the academy, and OS Manikandan, her trainer.

Interestingly, the 76-year-old Annamma Trub had also worked as a nurse, though in Switzerland. For her, swimming has always been part of her daily routine, which she believes has been key to her health. Both these women strongly advocate making swimming a part of daily life, as they feel it not only helps keep diseases at bay but also promotes overall well-being.