POCSO case registered against complainant who raised charges against Mukesh, Jayasurya

Kochi: The police on Friday registered a POCSO (Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act) case against the complainant who raised sexual harassment allegations against seven people, including actors Mukesh and Jayasurya. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by her cousin. The young woman, a native of Muvattupuzha, has alleged that the complainant made girls sex slaves and presented her to a group in Chennai before reaching puberty. She added that the artist is the part of a sex mafia. The woman had filed an official complaint with the state police chief and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.



"When my relative came forward with accusations against many people, I felt duty-bound to inform the public that this was not the case. It was in 2014. I was 16 at the time. I was taken to Chennai under the pretence of a film audition during my class 10 vacation. In Chennai, I was taken to a place with five or six men for an audition. On reaching the place, they began to touch me inappropriately. I caused a commotion by shouting and crying. This ultimately helped me escape from their clutches.

"She took me back home and told me they would treat me well if I were ready for adjustments. The discussion then shifted to how one could become a sex worker. She informed me that children my age had been taken to Dubai for this purpose," she said.

Meanwhile, the complainant, who confirmed that the woman is the daughter of her mother's sister, claimed that the accusations against her are part of a political plot to prevent more people from coming forward to testify. She also admitted to the media that she had taken the woman to Chennai in 2014. She added that her mother's sister and her daughter expressed interest in acting and that she merely explained the ways of cinema to her.