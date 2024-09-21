Kozhikode's vibrant art scene faces venue crisis

Kozhikode, which achieved the prestigious UNESCO title of City of Literature, is struggling with the unavailability of convenient and affordable venues for art, literature, and cultural programs. It has been one and a half years since Tagore Centenary Hall, the city's main centre for daily art programs and literary conferences, was closed for reconstruction.

The Town Hall near Mananchira, another major venue, was also shut down last week for renovation. This has severely affected the organisers and artists of city-based programs.

The city's vibrant art, cultural, and literary scene played a significant role in achieving the UNESCO title. Tagore Hall, Town Hall, and Jubilee Hall in Thali, owned by the Kozhikode Corporation, were the primary venues for hosting programs.

Plans are underway to demolish Tagore Hall and build a multipurpose complex, estimated to cost Rs 55 crores. However, the start date remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the Town Hall, a regular venue for evening concerts and literary gatherings, was closed for renovation. Though the Thali Jubilee Hall has completed renovations and is open, the organizers say the rent is unaffordable for ordinary organizations.

The corporation authorities are unable to say when the renovation of the town hall will be completed or from which month the bookings for the programs will be taken. “Closing the Town Hall without an alternative system would affect many artists,” Wilson Samuel, vice chairman of the joint forum and senior artist, said.

He also demanded that the corporation take steps to allow the open stage at Mananchira Square for cultural organizations free of cost. City-based artists are worried as low-budget halls are not available. A similar situation may happen with the Town Hall where the start of Tagore Hall reconstruction work is delayed indefinitely, joint forum convener and organizer K Salaam said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor C P Mussafir Ahammed said that Tagore Hall reconstruction and Town Hall renovation will be completed as soon as possible. “Thali Jubilee Hall and Puthiyara S K Pottekad Hall have already been renovated. Krishna Pillai Memorial Hall at Kovoor is also opened. Here, all arts and cultural events are charged at low rates. Tagore Hall was closed after the roof leakage became severe. The tender process for reconstruction will be completed soon. The construction is intended to be completed before the tenure of this corporation's governing body. There will be no disruption to the art and cultural programs of the city,” the Deputy mayor said.